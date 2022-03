Τριμερής συνάντηση Τσαβούσογλου, Λαβρόφ, Κουλέμπα στην Αττάλεια στις 10 Μαρτίου

Upon President @RTErdogan’s initiatives & our intensive diplomatic efforts, Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov of #Russia & Dmytro Kuleba of #Ukraine have decided to meet with my participation on the margins of @AntalyaDF.

Hope this step will lead to peace and stability.

— Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) March 7, 2022