Oι ανθρωπιστικοί διάδρομοι παραμένουν κλειστοί, αναφέρει το Κίεβο - Στις 16:00 ο τρίτος γύρος συνομιλιών

Deputy Mayor of Mariupol Sergei Orlov tells #BBCBreakfast there has been no confirmation of a new ceasefire there.

The Russian Defence Ministry claims it will hold fire this morning to allow people to leave several cities across Ukraine. https://t.co/tXOIBMCBl8 pic.twitter.com/HdtWvYSWgw

