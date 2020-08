Τραμπ: «Μην αγοράζετε ελαστικά Goodyear»

«Μην αγοράζετε ελαστικά Goodyear» έγραψε στο Twitter ο Τραμπ.

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!).

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020