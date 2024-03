«Λιώνουν» στη Βραζιλία: Το αδιαχώρητο στις παραλίες, στους 62,3 βαθμούς Κελσίου η αισθητή θερμοκρασία

Brazil

Brazil issues health warning due to heat.

Brazil experienced another heatwave this weekend, with most of the country on high alert for health risks due to above-average temperatures. Although thermometers read 104 degrees in Rio de Janeiro, meteorologists said it felt… pic.twitter.com/fQxGudW3KA

— Abhay( मोदी परिवार ) (@AstuteGaba) March 18, 2024