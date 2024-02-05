Grammy 2024: Έγραψε Ιστορία η Τέιλορ Σουίφτ, συγκινητική εμφάνιση-έκπληξη από τη Σελίν Ντιόν - Οι νικητές

Η Τέιλορ Σουίφτ έγραψε Ιστορία στα Grammy 2024, κερδίζοντας για τέταρτη φορά το βραβείο για το άλμπουμ της χρονιάς με το «Midnights», ενώ συγκινητική ήταν η στιγμή που η Σελίν Ντιόν εμφανίστηκε στη σκηνή.

Η τελετή απονομή των βραβείων Grammy πραγματοποιήθηκε για άλλη μία φορά στο Crypto.com Arena του Λος Άντζελες, με τον κωμικό και πρώην παρουσιαστή του «The Daily Show» Τρέβορ Νόα να παρουσιάζει την τελετή για τέταρτη συνεχή φορά.

Η σούπερ σταρ της ποπ Τέιλορ Σουίφτ κέρδισε το άλμπουμ της χρονιάς, συμπληρώνοντας τέσσερις νίκες σε αυτή την κατηγορία κατά τη διάρκεια της καριέρας της, τις περισσότερες από κάθε καλλιτέχνη. Αξίζει να σημειωθεί πως οι θρύλοι της μουσικής Φρανκ Σινάτρα, Πολ Σάιμον και Στίβι Γουόντερ κέρδισαν το σημαντικό βραβείο από τρεις φορές ο καθένας.

Μάλιστα, η Σουίφτ εξέπληξε το κοινό κατά τη διάρκεια της ομιλίας της, ανακοινώνοντας ότι θα κυκλοφορήσει το επόμενο άλμπουμ της, «The Tortured Poets Department», στις 19 Απριλίου.

Η συγκινητική στιγμή με τη Σελίν Ντιόν

Η πιο συγκινητική στιγμή της βραδιάς ήταν η εμφάνιση-έκπληξη της Σελίν Ντιόν, που πάσχει από το Σύνδρομο του Δύσκαμπτου Ανθρώπου.

Η Ντιόν ανακοίνωσε το βραβείο για το άλμπουμ της χρονιάς, το οποίο κέρδισε η Τέιλορ Σουίφτ, και έγινε δεκτή με ενθουσιασμό από τους παρισταμένους.

«Σας ευχαριστώ όλους. Σας αγαπώ. Όταν λέω ότι είμαι ευτυχισμένη που βρίσκομαι εδώ, το εννοώ από τα βάθη της καρδιάς μου. Όσοι είναι ευλογημένοι να βρίσκονται στην τελετή των Grammy δεν θα πρέπει ποτέ να θεωρούν δεδομένη την αγάπη και τη χαρά που φέρνει η μουσική στις ζωές μας και σε όλο τον κόσμο. Και τώρα με μεγάλη χαρά θα παρουσιάσω το Grammy που πριν από 27 χρόνια μου έδωσαν η Νταϊάνα Ρος και ο Στινγκ, αυτό για το καλύτερο άλμπουμ της χρονιάς», είπε η Σελίν Ντιόν.

Οι νικητές των Grammy 2024

Οι υποψήφιοι και οι νικητές των Grammy 2024 ήταν οι εξής (με έντονα στοιχεία οι νικητές):

Άλμπουμ της χρονιάς:

Jon Batiste – World Music Radio

boygenius – the record

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Lana Del Rey – Did you know there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS

Taylor Swift – Midnights

SZA – SOS

Τραγούδι της χρονιάς:

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Ηχογράφηση της χρονιάς:

Jon Batiste – “Worship”

boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Victoria Monet – “On My Mama”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Καλύτερος νέος καλλιτέχνης:

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Καλύτερο εναλλακτικό άλμπουμ:

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

boygenius – The Record

Lana Del Rey – Did you know there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd

Gorillaz – Cracker Island

PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Καλύτερη εναλλακτική μουσική περφόρμανς:

Alvvays – “Belinda Says”

Arctic Monkeys – “Body Paint”

boygenius – “Cool About It”

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

Paramore – “This Is Why”

Καλύτερη ροκ περφόρμανς:

Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song”

boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters – “Rescued”

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

Καλύτερο ροκ τραγούδι:

The Rolling Stones – “Angry”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”

Queens of the Stone Age – “Emotion Sickness”

boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters – “Rescued”

Καλύτερο ροκ άλμπουμ:

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Paramore – This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age – …In Times New Roman

Καλύτερη μέταλ περφόρμανς:

Disturbed – “Bad Man”

Ghost – “Phantom of the Opera”

Metallica – “72 Seasons”

Slipknot – “Hive Mind”

Spiritbox – “Jaded”

Καλύτερο σόλο ποπ περφόρμανς:

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Καλύτερη ποπ περφόρμανς από ντουέτο/συγκρότημα:

Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”

Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice – “Karma”

SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”

Καλύτερη ηχογράφηση σε ποπ άλμπουμ:

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS

Ed Sheeran – – (Subtract)

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Καλύτερη χορευτική/ηλεκτρονική ηχογράφηση:

Aphex Twin – “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F”

James Blake – “Loading”

Disclosure – “Higher Than Ever Before”

Romy & Fred again.. – “Strong”

Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan – “Rumble”

Καλύτερο χορευτικό/ηλεκτρονικό άλμπουμ:

James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling

Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

Kx5 – Kx5

Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Καλύτερο ραπ άλμπουμ:

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss

Killer Mike – Michael

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Nas – King’s Disease III

Travis Scott – Utopia

Καλύτερο ραπ τραγούδι:

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – “Barbie World”

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists & Engineers”

Καλύτερη ραπ περφόρμανς:

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”

Black Thought – “Love Letter”

Coi Leray – “Players”

Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists & Engineers”

Καλύτερη περφόρμανς για μελωδικό ραπ τραγούδι:

Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage – “Sittin’ on Top of the World”

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Drake & 21 Savage – “Spin Bout U”

Lil Durk ft. J. Cole – “All My Life”

SZA – “LOW”

Καλύτερο κάντρι άλμπουμ:

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Tyler Childers – Rustin’ In the Rain

Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Καλύτερη σόλο εμφάνιση σε ποπ τραγούδι:

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Brandy Clark – “Buried”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car”

Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing On My Mind”

Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”

Best Música Urbana Album:

Rauw Alejandro – Saturno

Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito

Tainy – Data

Best Americana Album:

Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark

Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions

Rhiannon Giddens – You’re the One

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes

Allison Russell – The Returner

Best Folk Album:

Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire

The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon

Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live]

Nickel Creek – Celebrants

Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee

Paul Simon – Psalms

Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy

Καλύτερο άλμπουμ για κωμωδία:

Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer

Chris Rock – Selective Outrage

Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love

Dave Chappelle – What’s in a Name?

Καλύτερο μουσικό βίντεο:

The Beatles – “I’m Only Sleeping”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”

Troye Sivan – “Rush”

Καλύτερο μουσικό φιλμ:

David Bowie – Moonage Daydream

Lewis Capaldi – How I’m Feeling Now

Kendrick Lamar – Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour

Little Richard – I Am Everything

Tupac Shakur – Dear Mama

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:

Barbie

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Fabelmans

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Oppenheimer

Παραγωγός της χρονιάς:

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Συνθέτης της χρονιάς:

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas