Grammy 2024: Έγραψε Ιστορία η Τέιλορ Σουίφτ, συγκινητική εμφάνιση-έκπληξη από τη Σελίν Ντιόν - Οι νικητές
Η Τέιλορ Σουίφτ έγραψε Ιστορία στα Grammy 2024, κερδίζοντας για τέταρτη φορά το βραβείο για το άλμπουμ της χρονιάς με το «Midnights», ενώ συγκινητική ήταν η στιγμή που η Σελίν Ντιόν εμφανίστηκε στη σκηνή.
Η τελετή απονομή των βραβείων Grammy πραγματοποιήθηκε για άλλη μία φορά στο Crypto.com Arena του Λος Άντζελες, με τον κωμικό και πρώην παρουσιαστή του «The Daily Show» Τρέβορ Νόα να παρουσιάζει την τελετή για τέταρτη συνεχή φορά.
Μάλιστα, η Σουίφτ εξέπληξε το κοινό κατά τη διάρκεια της ομιλίας της, ανακοινώνοντας ότι θα κυκλοφορήσει το επόμενο άλμπουμ της, «The Tortured Poets Department», στις 19 Απριλίου.
Η συγκινητική στιγμή με τη Σελίν Ντιόν
Η πιο συγκινητική στιγμή της βραδιάς ήταν η εμφάνιση-έκπληξη της Σελίν Ντιόν, που πάσχει από το Σύνδρομο του Δύσκαμπτου Ανθρώπου.
Η Ντιόν ανακοίνωσε το βραβείο για το άλμπουμ της χρονιάς, το οποίο κέρδισε η Τέιλορ Σουίφτ, και έγινε δεκτή με ενθουσιασμό από τους παρισταμένους.
Οι υποψήφιοι και οι νικητές των Grammy 2024 ήταν οι εξής (με έντονα στοιχεία οι νικητές):
Άλμπουμ της χρονιάς:
Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
boygenius – the record
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Lana Del Rey – Did you know there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS
Taylor Swift – Midnights
SZA – SOS
Τραγούδι της χρονιάς:
Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Ηχογράφηση της χρονιάς:
Jon Batiste – “Worship”
boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Victoria Monet – “On My Mama”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Καλύτερος νέος καλλιτέχνης:
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Arctic Monkeys – The Car
boygenius – The Record
Lana Del Rey – Did you know there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd
Gorillaz – Cracker Island
PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying
Καλύτερη εναλλακτική μουσική περφόρμανς:
Alvvays – “Belinda Says”
Arctic Monkeys – “Body Paint”
boygenius – “Cool About It”
Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
Paramore – “This Is Why”
Καλύτερη ροκ περφόρμανς:
Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes”
Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song”
boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters – “Rescued”
Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
Καλύτερο ροκ τραγούδι:
The Rolling Stones – “Angry”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”
Queens of the Stone Age – “Emotion Sickness”
boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters – “Rescued”
Καλύτερο ροκ άλμπουμ:
Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – …In Times New Roman
Disturbed – “Bad Man”
Ghost – “Phantom of the Opera”
Metallica – “72 Seasons”
Slipknot – “Hive Mind”
Spiritbox – “Jaded”
Καλύτερο σόλο ποπ περφόρμανς:
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Καλύτερη ποπ περφόρμανς από ντουέτο/συγκρότημα:
Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”
Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice – “Karma”
SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”
Καλύτερη ηχογράφηση σε ποπ άλμπουμ:
Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS
Ed Sheeran – – (Subtract)
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Καλύτερη χορευτική/ηλεκτρονική ηχογράφηση:
Aphex Twin – “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F”
James Blake – “Loading”
Disclosure – “Higher Than Ever Before”
Romy & Fred again.. – “Strong”
Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan – “Rumble”
James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
Kx5 – Kx5
Skrillex – Quest for Fire
Καλύτερο ραπ άλμπουμ:
Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King’s Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia
Καλύτερο ραπ τραγούδι:
Doja Cat – “Attention”
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – “Barbie World”
Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists & Engineers”
Καλύτερη ραπ περφόρμανς:
Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”
Black Thought – “Love Letter”
Coi Leray – “Players”
Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists & Engineers”
Καλύτερη περφόρμανς για μελωδικό ραπ τραγούδι:
Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage – “Sittin’ on Top of the World”
Doja Cat – “Attention”
Drake & 21 Savage – “Spin Bout U”
Lil Durk ft. J. Cole – “All My Life”
SZA – “LOW”
Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Tyler Childers – Rustin’ In the Rain
Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country
Καλύτερη σόλο εμφάνιση σε ποπ τραγούδι:
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Brandy Clark – “Buried”
Luke Combs – “Fast Car”
Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing On My Mind”
Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”
Best Música Urbana Album:
Rauw Alejandro – Saturno
Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito
Tainy – Data
Best Americana Album:
Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark
Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions
Rhiannon Giddens – You’re the One
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes
Allison Russell – The Returner
Best Folk Album:
Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire
The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon
Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live]
Nickel Creek – Celebrants
Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee
Paul Simon – Psalms
Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy
Καλύτερο άλμπουμ για κωμωδία:
Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer
Chris Rock – Selective Outrage
Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love
Dave Chappelle – What’s in a Name?
The Beatles – “I’m Only Sleeping”
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”
Troye Sivan – “Rush”
Καλύτερο μουσικό φιλμ:
David Bowie – Moonage Daydream
Lewis Capaldi – How I’m Feeling Now
Kendrick Lamar – Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour
Little Richard – I Am Everything
Tupac Shakur – Dear Mama
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:
Barbie
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Fabelmans
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Oppenheimer
Παραγωγός της χρονιάς:
Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Συνθέτης της χρονιάς:
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas