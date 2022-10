Ιράν: Η εξέγερση μπήκε από τους δρόμους στις τάξεις

Iranian schoolgirls take off head coverings and tear pictures of Ruhollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic, to chants of “woman, life, freedom” and “death to the dictator” on day 19 of protests in Iran over the death of #MahsaAmini.#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/36vaBoFq94

— Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) October 4, 2022