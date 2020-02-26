Σοκάρει η Duffy: Με βίασαν, με νάρκωσαν και με κράτησαν όμηρο

Με ένα post της στο Instagram, η Ουαλή τραγουδίστρια Duffy με τη ζεστή φωνή που συστήθηκε στο ευρύ κοινό με το τραγούδι Stepping Stone, προτού το Mercy την ανεβάσει στη κορυφή των βρετανικών charts, θέλησε να μοιραστεί την δραματική της εμπειρία.
Όπως αποκάλυψε έπεσε θύμα βιασμού από κάποιον που την νάρκωσε και την κράτησε σε ομηρία για μερικές μέρες.
Δίχως να αναφέρει το πότε ακριβώς συνέβη αυτό, η 35χρονη τραγουδίστρια τονίζει πως ένιωσε την ανάγκη να το μοιραστεί με τον κόσμο τώρα που πια αισθάνεται δυνατή και ασφαλής, ενώ ζήτησε συμπαράσταση και σεβασμό της οικογενειακής της ζωής.
«Πολλοί από εσάς αναρωτιέστε τι μου συνέβη, πού εξαφανίστηκα και γιατί. Ένας δημοσιογράφος επικοινώνησε μαζί μου, βρήκε ένα τρόπο να με προσεγγίσει και τού τα είπα όλα το περασμένο καλοκαίρι. Ήταν ευγενικός και ένιωσα τόσο καλά ώστε επιτέλους να μιλήσω. Η αλήθεια είναι, και σας παρακαλώ πιστέψτε με, ότι είμαι καλά και ασφαλής τώρα. Με βίασαν, με νάρκωσαν και με κράτησαν όμηρο για κάποιες ημέρες. Φυσικά επέζησα. Μου πήρε χρόνο να ανακάμψω. Δεν υπάρχει εύκολος τρόπος να το εκφράσεις», σημειώνει μεταξύ άλλων.
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.