Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ: Σήμερα το κρίσιμο διάγγελμα του ηγέτη της Χεζμπολάχ - Φόβοι γενίκευσης της σύγκρουσης

UNRWA says a UN school-turned shelter has been damaged in the Jabalia Refugee Camp in Gaza, reportedly killing at least 20 people.

Sky News has verified footage showing many injured people at the school, but has been unable to identify the cause.https://t.co/YNFgvIHY43 pic.twitter.com/Cp9gE4QdT6

— Sky News (@SkyNews) November 2, 2023