Βραβεία Οσκαρ 2023: Το Everything Everywhere All At Once σάρωσε με 11 υποψηφιότητες-video

Ανακοινώθηκαν πριν από λίγο οι υποψηφιότητες των 95ων βραβείων Όσκαρ.
Η περίεργη ταινία επιστημονικής φαντασίας Everything Everywhere All At Once κατάφερε να αποσπάσει τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες και ηγείται της κούρσας με 11 κατηγορίες στο δυναμικό του, συμπεριλαμβανομένων αυτών της Καλύτερης Ταινίας, Καλύτερης Σκηνοθεσίας για τους Ντάνιελ Σάινερτ και Ντάνιελ Κουάν, Α’ γυναικείου ρόλου για την Μισέλ Γέο, και Β’ γυναικείου ρόλου για τις Τζέιμι Λι Κέρτις και Στέφανι Σου.
Ακολουθούν στην δεύτερη θέση το «The Banshees of Inisherin» και το «All Quiet on the Western Front» ισοφάρισαν στη δεύτερη θέση, με 9 έκαστο.
Αναλυτικά οι ΥΠΟΨΗΦΙΟΤΗΤΕΣ
Καλύτερη Ταινία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Μaverick
Triangle of Sandess
Women Talking
Σκηνοθεσία
Μάρτιν ΜακΝτόνα- The Banshees
Ντάνιελ Κουάν Daniel Scheinert- Everything Everywhere All at Once
Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ – The Fabelmans
Τοντ Φιλν – Tar
Ρούμπεν Εστλουντ – Τρίγωνο της Θλίψης
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Οστιν Μπάτλερ -Elvis
Κόλιν Φάρελ -The Banshees of Inisherin
Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ- Φάλαινα
Πολ Μέσκαλ – Aftersun
Μπιλ Νάι -Living
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ -Tar
Ανα Ντε Αρμας -Blonde
Αντρεα Ράιζμπορο -To Leslie
Μισέλ Γέο – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Μίσελ Γουίλιαμς -The Fabelmans
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness
B’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Αντζελα Μπάσετ- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Χουν Τσάου -Φάλαινα
Κέρι Κόντον -the Banshees of Inisherin
Τζέιμι Λι Κέρτις -Everything Everywhere All at Once
Στέφανι Σου-Everything Everywhere All at Once
Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Μπρένταν Γκλίσον- The Banshees of Inisherin
Τζαντ Χερς- The Fabelmans
Μπράιαν Τίρι Χένρι- Causeway
Μπάρι Κέογκαν- The Banshees of Inisherin
Κε Χουι- Καν
Μουσική
All Quiet on the Western Front”
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Κοστούμια
Babylon
Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Φωτογραφία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tar
Μοντάζ
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tar
Top Gun: Μaverick
Διεθνής Ταινία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
Ταινία Animation
Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Ντοκιμαντέρ – Μεγάλου Μήκους
All that Breaths
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of lofe
A House made of Splinters
Novolny
Οπτικά Εφέ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of the Water
The Batman
Black Panther
Top Gun: Maverick
Ηχος
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Avatar: The Way of the Water
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Τhe whale
Κομμώσεις και Μακιγιάζ
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
My Year of DicksMy Year of Dicks
Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Animation
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
ivaluIvalu
Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Live Action
Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
The Red Suitcase
Night Rider
Η φετινή, 95η Τελετή Απονομής των Βραβείων Οσκαρ, θα γίνει την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου (ξημερώματα Δευτέρας) στο Dolby Theater του Λος Αντζελες