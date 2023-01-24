Βραβεία Οσκαρ 2023: Το Everything Everywhere All At Once σάρωσε με 11 υποψηφιότητες-video

Ανακοινώθηκαν πριν από λίγο οι υποψηφιότητες των 95ων βραβείων Όσκαρ.

Η περίεργη ταινία επιστημονικής φαντασίας Everything Everywhere All At Once κατάφερε να αποσπάσει τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες και ηγείται της κούρσας με 11 κατηγορίες στο δυναμικό του, συμπεριλαμβανομένων αυτών της Καλύτερης Ταινίας, Καλύτερης Σκηνοθεσίας για τους Ντάνιελ Σάινερτ και Ντάνιελ Κουάν, Α’ γυναικείου ρόλου για την Μισέλ Γέο, και Β’ γυναικείου ρόλου για τις Τζέιμι Λι Κέρτις και Στέφανι Σου.

Ακολουθούν στην δεύτερη θέση το «The Banshees of Inisherin» και το «All Quiet on the Western Front» ισοφάρισαν στη δεύτερη θέση, με 9 έκαστο.

Αναλυτικά οι ΥΠΟΨΗΦΙΟΤΗΤΕΣ

Καλύτερη Ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Μaverick

Triangle of Sandess

Women Talking

Σκηνοθεσία

Μάρτιν ΜακΝτόνα- The Banshees

Ντάνιελ Κουάν Daniel Scheinert- Everything Everywhere All at Once

Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ – The Fabelmans

Τοντ Φιλν – Tar

Ρούμπεν Εστλουντ – Τρίγωνο της Θλίψης

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Οστιν Μπάτλερ -Elvis

Κόλιν Φάρελ -The Banshees of Inisherin

Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ- Φάλαινα

Πολ Μέσκαλ – Aftersun

Μπιλ Νάι -Living

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ -Tar

Ανα Ντε Αρμας -Blonde

Αντρεα Ράιζμπορο -To Leslie

Μισέλ Γέο – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Μίσελ Γουίλιαμς -The Fabelmans

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Triangle of Sadness

B’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Αντζελα Μπάσετ- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Χουν Τσάου -Φάλαινα

Κέρι Κόντον -the Banshees of Inisherin

Τζέιμι Λι Κέρτις -Everything Everywhere All at Once

Στέφανι Σου-Everything Everywhere All at Once

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Μπρένταν Γκλίσον- The Banshees of Inisherin

Τζαντ Χερς- The Fabelmans

Μπράιαν Τίρι Χένρι- Causeway

Μπάρι Κέογκαν- The Banshees of Inisherin

Κε Χουι- Καν

Μουσική

All Quiet on the Western Front”

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Κοστούμια

Babylon

Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Φωτογραφία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tar

Μοντάζ

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tar

Top Gun: Μaverick

Διεθνής Ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Ταινία Animation

Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Ντοκιμαντέρ – Μεγάλου Μήκους

All that Breaths

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of lofe

A House made of Splinters

Novolny

Οπτικά Εφέ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of the Water

The Batman

Black Panther

Top Gun: Maverick

Ηχος

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Avatar: The Way of the Water

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Τhe whale

Κομμώσεις και Μακιγιάζ

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

My Year of DicksMy Year of Dicks

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

ivaluIvalu

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Live Action

Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

The Red Suitcase

Night Rider

Η φετινή, 95η Τελετή Απονομής των Βραβείων Οσκαρ, θα γίνει την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου (ξημερώματα Δευτέρας) στο Dolby Theater του Λος Αντζελες