Τα πρώτα πέδιλα της άνοιξης: Πραγματικά ugly αλλά ό,τι πιο stylish

Την περασμένη σεζόν, όλες οι τάσεις περιστρέφονταν γύρω από το 80s στιλ «του μπαμπά».
Τα πάντα ήταν εμπνευσμένα από αυτή την κάπως «άβολη» στιγμή της μόδας -από τα αθλητικά παπούτσια, μέχρι τα πουκάμισα και τζιν.
Φέτος, η ugly τάση που πρωταγωνιστεί διχάζει και μπορούμε να καταλάβουμε το γιατί. Τα dad sandals είναι τα μαύρα («χοντροκομμένα») σανδάλια που φορούσαν οι μπαμπάδες μας στις διακοπές.
H τάση, έχει όμως κερδίσει μερικές φανατικές οπαδούς και τώρα τα dad sandals δικαιώνονται.
Την περασμένη χρονιά τα αγκάλιασαν σπουδαίοι οίκοι μόδας αλλά και εξαιρετικά δημοφιλή fast fashion brands, φέτος επιστρέφουν ανανεωμένα, από άλλα υλικά και διακοσμημένα με θηλυκά στοιχεία.
These have been waiting to be worn for a looong time. Guess they have to wait a bit longer💖🌈
In the category “Things that are not important, but definitely lift our spirits” 🥐 A little while ago I asked my GIRLS at @threadsstyling – amazing women run business – to help me find a pair of shoes: The Chanel denim #SS20 sandals. Not all of you will love them, but I do – very much – and they go like sweetbreads so a little help finding them was needed. Anyway, not knowing what was waiting for us, time passed by, the world turned upside down, and I kind of forgot about them, until they came in the other day… For now they will function perfectly as house slippers, and they will keep me dreaming about a beautiful summer outside in the park 💓 #ThreadsGirl #partner #StayIn #LoveYourCommunity
πηγή: jenny.gr