Street style στιγμές από την Εβδομάδα Μόδας στο Παρίσι - Πάρτε ιδέες

LIFE & STYLE
Από Politis Online

Κάθε φορά που ξεκινούν τα Fashion Weeks η προσοχή στρέφεται στις μητροπόλεις τη μόδας και μένει εκεί για αρκετό καιρό. Από τις πασαρέλες, άλλωστε, αναδεικνύονται οι τελευταίες τάσεις της μόδας σε ρούχα, μαλλιά, αξεσουάρ.

To street style αποτελεί αστείρευτη πηγή έμπνευσης, όχι μόνο γιατί δίνει ιδέες να συνδυάσουμε κομμάτια της γκαρνταρόμπας μας, και να ανανεώσουμε το στυλ μας, αλλά και γιατί είναι ο καλύτερος τρόπος για να μείνει κανείς ενημερωμένος με τις τάσεις της μόδας

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Au revoir Paris. My body is now a giant baguette – back to Blighty and my own bed 📸 @garconjon for @vogue #pfw #aw20

A post shared by Flora Macdonald Johnston (@floramjohnston) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Paris Fashion Week SS19 | @thehautepursuit

A post shared by Style Milkshake (@stylemilkshake) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

PFW continues with my Elsina 🖤 #pfw2020 #streetstyle #pfw #streetphotography

A post shared by Daria Bah (@daria_bah_photo) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Paris Fashion Week.

A post shared by VERA WANG (@verawanggang) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Rainy day ☔️🖤 | PFW | 📸 by @caroladearmas

A post shared by Z A R A T E S I M A N (@zaratesiman) on

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Politis Online