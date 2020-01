10+1 τρικ στο ντύσιμο που σε κάνουν να δείχνεις πιο νέα

View this post on Instagram

Have 71st Birthday to one of the loveliest people I have ever had the pleasure of knowing @colleen_heidemann . Your extraordinary beauty shines even brighter because of your incredible generosity, kindness and optimism. My mom and I knew you were a star ever since she convinced you to allow her son to take a photo of you outside your store almost ten years ago. You have blossomed into an incredible model and inspire us all to be a little bit bolder, caring, and less afraid of growing older. Sending you much love on your 71st!!!! #advancedstyle #colleenheidemann