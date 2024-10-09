Στους D. Baker, D. Hassabis και J. Jumper τo Νόμπελ Χημείας για το έργο τους για τις πρωτεΐνες

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Από Maria Mitzelou

Στους David Baker, Demis Hassabis και John Jumper απονεμήθηκε το βραβείο Νόμπελ Χημείας για το έργο τους στις πρωτεΐνες.

Η Σουηδική Βασιλική Ακαδημία Επιστημών αποφάσισε να απονείμει το 2024 το βραβείο κατά το ήμισυ στον David Baker «για τον υπολογιστικό σχεδιασμό πρωτεϊνών» και το άλλο μισό από κοινού στους Demis Hassabis και John M. Jumper «για την πρόβλεψη της δομής των πρωτεϊνών».

Ο David Baker κατάφερε το σχεδόν αδύνατο κατόρθωμα να κατασκευάσει εντελώς νέα είδη πρωτεϊνών, αναφέρεται στη σελίδα του βραβείου στο X.

