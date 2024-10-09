Στους D. Baker, D. Hassabis και J. Jumper τo Νόμπελ Χημείας για το έργο τους για τις πρωτεΐνες

Στους David Baker, Demis Hassabis και John Jumper απονεμήθηκε το βραβείο Νόμπελ Χημείας για το έργο τους στις πρωτεΐνες.

Η Σουηδική Βασιλική Ακαδημία Επιστημών αποφάσισε να απονείμει το 2024 το βραβείο κατά το ήμισυ στον David Baker «για τον υπολογιστικό σχεδιασμό πρωτεϊνών» και το άλλο μισό από κοινού στους Demis Hassabis και John M. Jumper «για την πρόβλεψη της δομής των πρωτεϊνών».

Ο David Baker κατάφερε το σχεδόν αδύνατο κατόρθωμα να κατασκευάσει εντελώς νέα είδη πρωτεϊνών, αναφέρεται στη σελίδα του βραβείου στο X.

BREAKING NEWS The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2024 #NobelPrize in Chemistry with one half to David Baker “for computational protein design” and the other half jointly to Demis Hassabis and John M. Jumper “for protein structure prediction.” pic.twitter.com/gYrdFFcD4T

2024 #NobelPrize laureate in chemistry David Baker has succeeded with the almost impossible feat of building entirely new kinds of proteins.

In recent years, one incredible protein creation after the other has emerged from Baker’s laboratory. They range from new nanomaterials… pic.twitter.com/ViwzThsIzf

— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2024