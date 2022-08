Με παρέλαση κατεστραμμένων ρωσικών αρμάτων οι Ουκρανοί γιόρτασαν την επέτειο της ανεξαρτησίας τους

🇺🇦🇪🇺 Very touching moment of #Ukraine’s Independence Day celebrations – unfurling of 30-meter Ukrainian flag on the Grand-Place together with @EU_Commission President @vonderleyen, Mayor @PhilippeClose, Ukrainian community, and so many of our partners & friends. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/vuHPReS9q9

— UKR Mission to the EU (@UA_EUMission) August 24, 2022