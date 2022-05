Μακελειό σε σχολείο στο Τέξας: 18χρονος σκότωσε 19 μαθητές Δημοτικού και δυο δασκάλες - Νεκρός ο δράστης

“I am sick and tired of it. We have to act,” President Biden says of mass shootings as he calls for gun reform while addressing the nation after Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

18 children and one adult were killed. https://t.co/oENT1Kbv27 pic.twitter.com/zAbM18IdrM

— CNN (@CNN) May 25, 2022