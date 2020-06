Μετά θάνατον βρέθηκε ο δολοφόνος του Ούλωφ Πάλμε – Κλείνει η υπόθεση που στοίχειωνε τη Σουηδία

The Swedish prime minister Olof Palme was shot dead at close range in Stockholm in 1986 after leaving a cinema with his wife and son.

34 years later, Swedes hope to find out who killed Palme when the conclusions of an investigation are made public today.https://t.co/QQ23pLgzKu pic.twitter.com/NfDrKcgm1J

— ʟᴏɴɢʟᴏꜱᴛʟᴇꜰᴛ⏳ (@LongLostLeft) June 10, 2020